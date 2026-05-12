Indian IT stocks tumble as global economic concerns rattle investors

Major Indian IT stocks witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, with leading companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessing losses of up to 4%. The fall comes amid concerns over global economic growth, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and broader market weakness. The Nifty IT index fell 2.86% to 28,490.60 in early trade, making it one of the worst-performing sectoral indices on Dalal Street today.

Market leaders Major IT stocks witness losses Infosys's shares plummeted by 3.24% to ₹1,138.90 while TCS's shares fell by 2.76% to ₹2,326.8. Other major IT stocks also witnessed losses with Coforge slipping 3.23%, Persistent Systems falling 3.12%, and Mphasis declining 3.06%. Tech Mahindra's shares fell by 2.81%, LTIMindtree declined by 2.80%, HCLTech slipped by 1.98%, and Wipro dropped by 1.67%.

Investor concerns Global uncertainty impacts technology spending Analysts believe that the IT sector's market sentiment has been dented by fears of rising global uncertainty impacting technology spending by clients in major overseas markets such as the US and Europe. This comes as worries over a fragile US-Iran ceasefire and surging crude oil prices have rattled global financial markets, triggering a broader risk-off mood among investors.

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Revenue sources Factors contributing to pressure on tech shares Indian IT companies rely heavily on global clients, particularly in the banking, financial services, and technology sectors. Any signs of an economic slowdown or spending cuts in developed markets usually have a major impact on these firms. The broader weakness in domestic markets also contributed to the pressure on technology shares with benchmark indices opening sharply lower on Tuesday and the Indian rupee hitting a record low of 95.58 against the US dollar.

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