Indian IT under pressure as Nifty trails broader market 20%

Nomura cuts Indian IT targets

Nomura still believes Indian IT will bounce back long term, but for now, it's lowering expectations.

Target prices for major players like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCLTech, and especially Tech Mahindra have all been cut.

On the bright side, CarTrade Tech got a boost thanks to smart use of AI on platforms like CarWale and OLX, creating new ways to grow even in a tough market.