Indian manufacturers lead manufacturing leasing with 34% CAGR 2020-2025

The automotive industry is leading the charge, with automotive and auto components accounting for 31% of the space leased by Indian manufacturers between 2020 and 2025, and electrical and electronics and renewable energy sectors following behind.

Companies are also going for bigger units, average lease sizes rose from about 71,000 square feet in 2022 to 94,000 square feet in 2025.

Most of this action is happening in tier-two cities, with Pune remaining the largest market and Hosur and Ahmedabad gaining traction, thanks to better infrastructure and lower costs.

Grade A facilities are also seeing more demand as businesses look for higher-quality spaces.