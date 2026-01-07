Indian market braces for $45B IPO lock-in wave in 2026 Business Jan 07, 2026

Big changes are coming to the Indian stock market as $45 billion worth of pre-IPO shares across 96 companies will become eligible for sale between January and April 2026, according to Nuvama.

Earlier, Nuvama estimated that $24 billion worth of shares across 108 companies would become eligible for trading over a three-month period ending in March 2026, but the latest report projects $45 billion across 96 companies between January and April 2026.

This means a lot more shares could hit the market soon, possibly making things a bit bumpy for investors.