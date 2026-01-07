Market roundup: Sensex, Nifty slip; banking stocks hold steady

Big names like Reliance and Trent took hits, but IT and healthcare managed to stay positive. With US tariff threats adding pressure, the mood was mixed—so if you're tracking trends or considering investments, these shifts are worth noting.

What's behind the moves?

Foreign investors pulled out ₹108 crore while domestic investors put in a hefty ₹1,749 crore.

This tug-of-war means the market is range-bound but could offer chances for smart picks.

Technical charts suggest support for Nifty around 26,000—so keep an eye out if you're into trading or just curious about what's next.