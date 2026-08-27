Indian market DIIs inject nearly ₹5,000cr as FIIs sell ₹298.26cr
Business
Thursday saw a big shift in the Indian stock market: foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹298.26 crore after three days of steady purchases.
In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped up big time, pumping nearly ₹5,000 crore into equities just today and over ₹11,400 crore across the last two days.
Sensex and Nifty hit weekly lows
Even with strong DII inflows, both Sensex and Nifty closed lower, hitting one-week lows. HDFC Bank dragged the indices down by closing at a four-year low.
Still, some stocks like Adani Enterprises managed to rise 2% on positive news, while Kotak Mahindra Bank kept its winning streak going.
It's a reminder that the market can be pretty unpredictable right now.