Indian market opens quietly Sensex around 82,463 Nifty below 25,400
The Indian stock market kicked off Wednesday pretty quietly. Sensex and Nifty both slipped just a bit in early trading.
While Sensex hovered around 82,463.13, the Nifty dropped below the 25,400 mark.
Not a dramatic start, but definitely worth keeping an eye on.
Foreign investors pour ₹4,100cr 6th day
Healthcare stocks like Apollo Hospitals and Max Health saw some early gains, while big names in financial services took a slight hit.
The real buzz is around foreign investors: they poured in over ₹4,100 crore for the sixth day straight, which has helped keep things steady even when global markets are shaky.
Plus, all this foreign cash gave the rupee a boost to its strongest level in seven months.