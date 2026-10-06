Indian market rallies, Nifty up 220, Sensex at 73,068

The Indian stock market had another strong day, with the Nifty jumping 220 points to 22,776 and the Sensex up by 685 points at 73,068.

The mood was upbeat as foreign investors eased up on selling, offloading ₹2,961.30 crore in shares on Tuesday compared to ₹4,699.14 crore the previous day, while domestic investors kept buying in big numbers.