Indian market rallies, Nifty up 220, Sensex at 73,068
Business
The Indian stock market had another strong day, with the Nifty jumping 220 points to 22,776 and the Sensex up by 685 points at 73,068.
The mood was upbeat as foreign investors eased up on selling, offloading ₹2,961.30 crore in shares on Tuesday compared to ₹4,699.14 crore the previous day, while domestic investors kept buying in big numbers.
BSE companies add 6L/cr
Lower crude oil prices and positive company updates helped drive the rally. FMCG stocks saw gains, but IT and hospital shares struggled a bit.
Big names like Reliance Industries and Trent (which shot up 12% after solid results) led the charge.
All told, BSE-listed companies added almost ₹6 lakh crore in value over just two sessions.