Indian market Sensex recovers 268.72 points but remains 439 down

Rising oil prices and higher US bond yields are making investors nervous about inflation and company profits.

Foreign investors kept selling, which hit sectors like banking, IT, auto, and oil and gas especially hard.

Broader market indexes also fell, with Nifty Next 50 down 1.05%, Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.02%, and Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.95%, showing that selling wasn't limited to just the big names.

Volatility is definitely up right now.