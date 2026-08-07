Indian markets close higher as Sensex rises 374 to 78,955
Indian stock markets had a pretty solid Thursday. Sensex climbed 374 points to close at 78,955, and Nifty ended at 24,636, up 11 points.
After the recent 1,100-point rally, things are settling down but still positive. Midcap stocks took a bit of a hit, though.
Reliance, SBI rally, Power Grid falls
Reliance Industries popped up by 3.5% thanks to some major block deals, while SBI saw its shares rise 3% ahead of its first-quarter earnings.
Power Grid wasn't so lucky. Its stock dropped nearly 4% after disappointing results.
Meanwhile, global markets are feeling cautious as US stocks dipped overnight due to rising Treasury yields and weak tech performance.
Bitcoin steady, US ETFs attract $626 million
Bitcoin is holding steady around $64,400 as traders wait for US jobs data.
Despite recent security concerns from a wallet breach, US Bitcoin ETFs attracted $626 million in fresh investment over three days, a sign that big players aren't scared off just yet.