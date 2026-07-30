Indian markets end higher despite weak cues, Sensex up 274
Business
The Indian stock market ended Thursday on a positive note, with the Sensex up 274 points at 77,928 and the Nifty 50 rising 67 points to 24,317.
Even though global cues were weak and midcap stocks fell, big investors kept things upbeat.
FIIs bought ₹3,623.51 cr, DIIs sold
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) poured in ₹3,623.51 crore today, still on their buying spree.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) flipped to selling after five days of buying.
Hero MotoCorp gains, KPIT Technologies falls
Hero MotoCorp was a standout gainer with an over 3% jump; Mahindra & Mahindra also rose about 2%.
On the downside, Adani Ports dropped more than 3% for the second day straight, and KPIT Technologies tumbled over 7% after sharing a cautious outlook.