Indian markets go live this Sunday for Budget 2026
For the second time, India's stock markets will open on a Sunday—February 1—as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the Union Budget at 11am.
It's a rare chance to see market reactions unfold in real time as big announcements drop.
Why does this matter?
If you're into stocks or just curious about how budgets shake things up, this is your moment.
The NSE and BSE will run normal trading hours, letting investors respond instantly to new tax and spending plans that could move entire sectors.
But heads up: since it's a settlement holiday, trades made on Sunday won't settle until Monday (February 2, 2026).
Anything else to watch out for?
You can't sell shares bought on January 30 during Sunday's session, and shares bought on February 1 cannot be sold on February 2—so plan your moves carefully.
Commodity markets will also be open with special hours from 9am to 5pm.