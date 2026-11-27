Both Nifty 50 and Sensex have inched up again this week, adding to 14.2% and 14.8% jumps over the past month.

Foreign investors poured in ₹58.43 billion ($632.05 million) just on Thursday, they have already pumped in a record $15.48 billion so far this month.

CEO at Enrich Money Ponmudi R says the rally could keep going if Nifty 50 stays above the key 26,000 mark.