Indian markets heading into upbeat Friday amid 5th straight gains
Indian stock markets are gearing up for another upbeat Friday, heading into their fifth straight week of gains.
GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,962 points, thanks mostly to a wave of foreign investment and renewed interest after some global AI trades shifted.
Foreign investors pour $15.48B into India
Both Nifty 50 and Sensex have inched up again this week, adding to 14.2% and 14.8% jumps over the past month.
Foreign investors poured in ₹58.43 billion ($632.05 million) just on Thursday, they have already pumped in a record $15.48 billion so far this month.
CEO at Enrich Money Ponmudi R says the rally could keep going if Nifty 50 stays above the key 26,000 mark.