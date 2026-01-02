Indian markets hit record highs; Nifty closes above 26,300
Big day for Indian stocks—Nifty closed at a new all-time high of 26,328.55, and Sensex wasn't far behind at 85,762.01.
The rally was broad, with nearly every sector joining in, showing investors are feeling pretty upbeat about where things are headed.
Not just the big players: midcaps and smallcaps shine too
It wasn't only the major companies making moves—midcap stocks jumped 1% and smallcaps gained 0.7%.
Even Bank Nifty hit a fresh peak at 60,204.
This wide participation hints that confidence is spreading beyond just the usual favorites.
What's fueling the surge?
Banking, realty, metals, PSUs, and auto stocks led the charge, with auto sector gains supported by strong December sales from companies like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company.
On the flip side, FMCG stocks took a hit over tax hike worries—ITC shares dropped by 4%.
Overall, most sectors saw positive action, with nearly all major indices ending higher.