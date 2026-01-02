Shankh Air is taking off in March 2026, aiming for affordable flights

The airline will launch with three Airbus A320s and add two more planes within 45 days. Over the next couple of years, they're targeting a fleet of up to 25 aircraft. Shankh Air's main base will be Lucknow.

Price promise and future ambitions

Shankh Air says ticket prices will stay steady—even during festivals—and be comparable to train fares.

They're hoping to shake up IndiGo and Air India's dominance while making flying easier for folks in underserved areas like Uttar Pradesh.

International flights are on their radar too, expected by 2028 or 2029.