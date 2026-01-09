Indian markets just had their roughest week in months
This week, Indian stock markets took their biggest hit in four months, wiping out recent gains as heavy selling dragged the Nifty down nearly 2.5%.
Over ₹15 lakh crore vanished from BSE-listed companies' value, and every sector ended in the red—some dropping as much as 6%.
Even big names like Adani Enterprises and ICICI Bank closed lower, while the Nifty Bank index fell 1.5% and the midcap index declined over 2.5%.
Realty stocks struggle, but metals shine a little
Real estate shares felt the most pain, with Godrej Properties sliding amid ongoing foreign investor exits. Capital market players like 360 ONE also struggled.
Still, it wasn't all bad news: metal stocks such as Nalco and Hindustan Zinc managed to rise a bit, helped by higher crude prices boosting ONGC and Oil India.
Meanwhile, IEX and Manappuram Finance both dropped sharply on regulatory worries.