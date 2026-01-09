Indian markets just had their roughest week in months Business Jan 09, 2026

This week, Indian stock markets took their biggest hit in four months, wiping out recent gains as heavy selling dragged the Nifty down nearly 2.5%.

Over ₹15 lakh crore vanished from BSE-listed companies' value, and every sector ended in the red—some dropping as much as 6%.

Even big names like Adani Enterprises and ICICI Bank closed lower, while the Nifty Bank index fell 1.5% and the midcap index declined over 2.5%.