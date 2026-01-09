Next Article
US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could impact India-US trade
Business
The US Supreme Court is deciding if ex-President Trump's tariffs on foreign goods—including Indian exports—were actually legal under emergency powers.
Lower courts said those powers didn't cover tariffs, but now the top court is taking a closer look.
Why does it matter?
This decision could change how much power a US president has to set trade rules in a crisis—and might even force the US to refund billions in collected duties.
For India, it could mean lower costs for exporters and a fresh start for stalled trade talks with the US.
But since other laws still allow new tariffs, India's trade plans with America are still at risk of sudden changes.