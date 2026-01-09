MSMEs want tax breaks and easier loans in upcoming budget Business Jan 09, 2026

With the 2026-27 Union Budget around the corner, India's small businesses (MSMEs) are asking for tax relief, faster GST refunds, and better access to credit.

Industry groups like FISME are pushing for an 8% GST rate in cases where inputs are taxed at 18% and final products at 5%, refunds on machinery purchases, and Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), has proposed raising the GST exemption limit to ₹1.5 crore so more small firms can skip complicated filings.