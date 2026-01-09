Indian stock markets slide for 5th day—here's what's going on

If you're into investing or just curious about money moves, here's the deal: both big and small stocks had a rough week—over 300 hit their lowest price in a year. Sectors like autos, FMCG, real estate, and consumer durables took a hit, but tech and public sector banks actually did alright. Basically, market vibes are shaky right now.

What's behind the dip?

A mix of global uncertainty (thanks to those possible US tariff changes) and some disappointing earnings reports pushed markets lower.

For example, Elecon Engineering shares crashed after weak profits, while Keystone Realtors slipped too.

On the flip side, Andhra Cements saw gains as its promoters sold off shares.

It's a reminder that news from around the world—and company results closer to home—can seriously move your money.