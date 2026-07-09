Indian markets likely flat ahead of TCS quarterly results today

Analysts expect TCS margins to dip

Analysts expect TCS's margins to dip this quarter due to wage hikes and softer revenues, though some efficiency gains might help cushion the impact.

Meanwhile, rising crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia have pushed the rupee to a one-month low against the US dollar.

Still, foreign investors just pumped nearly ₹2,000 crore into Indian stocks yesterday, a sign that global uncertainty isn't stopping fresh bets on India right now.