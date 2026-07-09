Indian markets likely flat ahead of TCS quarterly results today
Indian stock markets are expected to open flat to slightly positive today, with mixed signals from global markets.
Asian stocks are off to a strong start, but US markets closed unevenly; Dow slipped while Nasdaq edged up.
The big story everyone's watching: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its upcoming quarterly results later today.
Analysts expect TCS margins to dip
Analysts expect TCS's margins to dip this quarter due to wage hikes and softer revenues, though some efficiency gains might help cushion the impact.
Meanwhile, rising crude oil prices and tensions in West Asia have pushed the rupee to a one-month low against the US dollar.
Still, foreign investors just pumped nearly ₹2,000 crore into Indian stocks yesterday, a sign that global uncertainty isn't stopping fresh bets on India right now.