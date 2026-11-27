Indian markets open cautiously as GIFT Nifty hints 80-point drop
Indian stock markets are likely to open on a cautious tone on Friday, with GIFT Nifty futures hinting at an 80-point drop to 25,957.
After a month of strong gains, analysts say it's time for some profit-taking in big-name stocks as there aren't many new reasons for the market to rally right now.
Solid earnings underpin upbeat India outlook
Even with this short-term dip, the bigger picture for India looks upbeat thanks to steady demand and solid earnings.
Sectors like IT, quality banking, pharma, capital goods, and manufacturing are expected to do well.
According to Jefferies, India's earnings have stayed strong despite global risks, something that could keep attracting foreign investors.
Technical signals suggest less volatility ahead and recommend keeping an eye out for smart buying opportunities if prices dip further.