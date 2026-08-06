Indian markets open higher after RBI keeps interest rates steady
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Thursday on a positive note after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady.
Sensex climbed 180 points to 78,761.43, and Nifty held firm at 24,626 by early morning.
Small-cap stocks did especially well, while midcap stocks were a bit in the red.
Nifty IT index up 0.37%
Indian IT stocks were among the gainers (even though tech shares overseas took a hit), with the Nifty IT index up 0.37%.
Sectors like consumer durables and pharma also saw some green, but auto and metal stocks slipped a little.
Reliance Industries, Titan, and Tech Mahindra were among the top performers; meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank saw some losses.
Globally, markets stayed shaky but oil prices held steady around $79 per barrel.