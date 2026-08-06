Indian markets open higher after RBI keeps interest rates steady

Indian IT stocks were among the gainers (even though tech shares overseas took a hit), with the Nifty IT index up 0.37%.

Sectors like consumer durables and pharma also saw some green, but auto and metal stocks slipped a little.

Reliance Industries, Titan, and Tech Mahindra were among the top performers; meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank saw some losses.

Globally, markets stayed shaky but oil prices held steady around $79 per barrel.