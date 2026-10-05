Indian markets open higher, Sensex up 413, Nifty above 22,500
Business
Indian stock markets started Monday on a high, shrugging off global worries.
The Sensex jumped 413 points to 72,340 and the Nifty crossed the key 22,500 mark.
Big players like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finance saw early gains.
Stocks slip as inflation rises
While the overall mood was upbeat, Avenue Supermarts, TVS Motor Company, and Infosys slipped in early trading.
This rally comes as inflation keeps climbing, thanks to rising oil prices and a weaker rupee, putting extra pressure on the Reserve Bank of India.