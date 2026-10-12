Indian markets open higher with Sensex up 178 points
Business
Indian stock markets started the week strong, with Sensex climbing 178 points to 72,627.86 and Nifty up by 76.20 points at 22,591.45.
Big names like Bharat Electronics, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel, and NTPC helped push things upward.
Brent dips, FIIs sell ₹3,568.90 cr
Falling oil prices gave investors a boost: Brent crude dipped 1.45% to $103.1 a barrel.
While Asian markets were mixed, and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,568.90 crore in shares on Friday, upbeat vibes from last week's US market rally helped keep spirits high in India this morning.