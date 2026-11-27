Indian markets open lower as Sensex drops over 200 points
The Indian stock market opened lower on Friday on a cautious note: the Sensex dropped over 200 points and the Nifty slipped more than 20 points, while the rupee also weakened a bit.
Investors are feeling jittery as fresh geopolitical tensions ripple across global markets.
Oil $96 as experts urge selectivity
Oil prices shot up to $96 a barrel after attacks in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon sparked supply worries.
Despite these headwinds, experts like Vikram Kasat say sustained institutional inflows and lower oil prices could help markets recover, but for now, he suggests staying selective and strategic with investments until things settle down.