Indian markets rally as Sensex hits 82,960 Nifty tops 25,500
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Thursday, the Sensex soared over 900 points to hit 82,960.86, while the Nifty crossed the key 25,500 mark for the first time in the session.
Bank Nifty also made headlines by topping 63,000, a new record.
The surge was powered by strong buying in auto, banking, consumer durables, and FMCG stocks.
Auto leads gains as it slips
Auto was clearly in the driver's seat: Nifty Auto jumped 4.34%, leading all sectors. Maruti Suzuki shot up by 7.14%, and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 4.87%.
consumer durables and PSU banks weren't far behind with solid gains too.
Meanwhile, IT stocks had a quieter day with a slight dip. Overall, market vibes stayed upbeat across large and midcap indexes.