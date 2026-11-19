Big day for the Indian stock market!

On Thursday, the Sensex soared over 900 points to hit 82,960.86, while the Nifty crossed the key 25,500 mark for the first time in the session.

Bank Nifty also made headlines by topping 63,000, a new record.

The surge was powered by strong buying in auto, banking, consumer durables, and FMCG stocks.