Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps 480, Nifty crosses 24,300

Domestic institutions buy, foreign investors sell

Domestic institutional investors have been buying steadily for eight days, helping both Sensex and Nifty climb about 1.3% in just two sessions.

But foreign investors are still selling: ₹3.12 billion worth of Indian shares left the market on Thursday, with total outflows hitting $29.46 billion this year.

Globally, mixed signals from Asian markets and uncertainty over US growth could keep things interesting for Indian stocks in the days ahead.