Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps and Nifty crosses 23,000
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex was up 514.21 points, or 0.7%, to 74,367.11 at 9:53am and Nifty crossed the 23,000 mark again.
This jump was mostly thanks to strong gains in tech stocks and Reliance Industries.
L&T Technology soars, Jio IPO subscribed
The IT sector really pulled its weight, with L&T Technology Services soaring 10.5% after solid quarterly results.
Reliance shares also climbed 2% as Jio Platforms's massive ₹30,200 crore IPO got fully subscribed.
Even though more stocks fell than rose overall, investor mood stayed upbeat, with experts saying Nifty holding above 23,000 is a good sign for the market.