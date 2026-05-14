Indian markets rally as Sensex tops 75,000 despite high oil
The Indian stock market stayed on its winning streak this Thursday.
Sensex jumped over 400 points to cross 75,000 in morning trade, and Nifty rose to 23,523.
This happened even as oil prices stayed high and the rupee declined to 95.74 against the US dollar, so not exactly smooth sailing.
Bharti Airtel leads after Q4 results
Bharti Airtel led the charge thanks to strong Q4 results.
pharma and metal sectors also stood out, each rising more than 1%.
Broader market indices like Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 added up to 0.7% too.
Investors cautious over rupee and oil
Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Bharat Electronics saw small gains, but IT giants like TCS and HCLTech slipped into the red.
IndiGo shares dropped almost 1%.
Analysts say investors are playing it safe because of ongoing worries about the weak rupee and expensive oil.