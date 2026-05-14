Indian markets rally as Sensex tops 75,000 despite high oil Business May 14, 2026

The Indian stock market stayed on its winning streak this Thursday.

Sensex jumped over 400 points to cross 75,000 in morning trade, and Nifty rose to 23,523.

This happened even as oil prices stayed high and the rupee declined to 95.74 against the US dollar, so not exactly smooth sailing.