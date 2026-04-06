Indian markets rally Monday as Sensex jumps and Nifty gains
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back in style on Monday after a rocky start; Sensex shot up over 600 points to around 73,934, and Nifty climbed nearly 202 points to reach 22,916 by afternoon.
Both indices were pretty volatile early on thanks to global tensions, but things turned around as the day went on.
Iran US ceasefire reports calm markets
The big boost came after reports of a possible ceasefire between Iran and the US helped calm global nerves.
Oil prices dropped (always good news for India since we import so much), which encouraged buying across most sectors.
Even with Reliance Industries dipping about 3.5%, stocks like Trent and Titan led the gains, keeping overall market vibes positive.