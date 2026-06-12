Indian markets rally with Sensex 75,490.89 and Nifty 23,603.25
Business
Big day for Indian stock markets: Sensex was trading at 75,490.89, up 1,658.34 points, and Nifty was trading at 23,603.25, up 441.65 points.
The rally was sparked by easing global tensions and a noticeable drop in crude oil prices.
U.S.-Iran talks ease energy fears
Markets opened strong after news that U.S.-Iran talks were making progress, calming worries about energy supplies and sending oil prices down over 4%.
This positive global mood wasn't just in India: stock markets across Asia and Europe also saw gains.
Lower oil prices are especially good news for India since we import a lot of it.