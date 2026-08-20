Indian markets rebound as Nifty climbs 154 and midcaps rally
Business
After a week of losses, Indian stock markets finally turned green on Thursday.
Nifty jumped 154 points to close at 24,232 and Sensex shot up by 628 points to finish at 77,538.
Even the Nifty Bank and midcap indices joined the rally, both posting solid gains.
Domestic funds buy ₹3,537.71 cr
Despite foreign investors selling ₹583.36 crore worth of stocks, domestic funds stepped in with major buying, ₹3,537.71 crore, which helped lift the mood.
Auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki led the comeback, midcap IT companies saw around 3% gains, and sugar stocks soared up to 20%.
On the flip side, Hindalco and some defense names slipped a bit. Overall: a much-needed breather for investors.