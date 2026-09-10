Indian markets rebound as Sensex ends at 74,902.59 amid volatility
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after three days of losses.
Sensex closed up by 138.36 points at 74,902.59, and Nifty gained 46.30 points to finish at 23,477.80.
The day was pretty volatile: Sensex swung nearly 1,000 points in the last few minutes during the closing auction session on weekly expiry day before settling in the green.
Banks and power stocks lead gains
Banks and power companies were the real stars today. Nifty Bank rose by 0.31%, with Financial Services and PSU Bank also seeing steady gains.
Power Grid jumped over 2%, while Axis Bank, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement posted solid increases too.
HCLTech biggest loser; India VIX falls
Not everyone had a good day: HCLTech dropped 2.43%, making it the biggest loser among major stocks. Tata Steel and Adani Ports also slipped.
Mid-cap indexes edged down a bit, while small-cap performance was mixed, but overall market volatility eased as India VIX declined 1.78% to 11.71.