Indian markets rebound as Sensex jumps 628, Nifty passes 24,200
Business
After a rough week, the Indian stock market finally bounced back on Thursday.
The Sensex jumped 628.04 points to close at 77,537.72, and the Nifty climbed 153.55 points to finish just above 24,200.
This upswing comes after days of losses caused by elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields.
Tech and financial stocks led recovery
Tech and financial stocks were the main drivers behind today's recovery: IT especially stood out after taking hits earlier this week.
In total, 13 out of 16 major sectors ended in the green. Stocks like Eternal gained over 2%, but investors are still keeping an eye on oil prices and global trends that could shake things up again.