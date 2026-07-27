Indian markets rebound as Sensex jumps 776.01, Nifty climbs 228.50
Business
Indian stock markets finally broke their losing streak on Monday, with the Sensex jumping 776.01 points to close at 76,835.78 and Nifty climbing 228.50 points to finish just shy of 24,000.
The boost came as global tensions eased and crude oil prices dropped, making investors a bit more optimistic.
Midcap smallcap stocks rise, volatility eases
It wasn't just the big indices: midcap and smallcap stocks also saw over a 1% rise, while market volatility calmed down noticeably.
IT, real estate, and media sectors led the charge; top stocks like Eternal soared nearly 6%, IndiGo rose almost 5%, and Infosys was up by over 3%.
Meanwhile, energy shares stayed flat and some banks saw modest gains despite the overall upbeat mood.