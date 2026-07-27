Indian markets rebound as Sensex jumps 776.01, Nifty climbs 228.50

It wasn't just the big indices: midcap and smallcap stocks also saw over a 1% rise, while market volatility calmed down noticeably.

IT, real estate, and media sectors led the charge; top stocks like Eternal soared nearly 6%, IndiGo rose almost 5%, and Infosys was up by over 3%.

Meanwhile, energy shares stayed flat and some banks saw modest gains despite the overall upbeat mood.