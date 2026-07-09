Indian markets rebound as Sensex up 238 points, smallcaps climb
Indian stock markets made a comeback on Thursday, with the Sensex up 238 points and Nifty50 rising by nearly 81 points, recovering from yesterday's drop caused by Middle East tensions.
Smaller stocks also did well, with both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 50 climbing over 0.9%.
India VIX falls over 7%
Market nerves settled as volatility dropped: India VIX fell over 7%, signaling investors were less worried than earlier in the week.
Consumer durables and realty stocks led the gains, while IT shares like TCS and Infosys slipped ahead of earnings updates.
Sun Pharma stood out as Sensex's top gainer, and lower crude oil prices offered some relief on inflation worries.
Still, analysts say global events and company results will keep shaping market mood in coming weeks.