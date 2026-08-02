Indian markets see 9 of top 10 firms boost ₹2.51L/cr
Business
Big week for Indian markets: nine out of the top 10 companies boosted their combined value by ₹2.51 lakh crore, riding a wave of positive momentum.
The Sensex jumped over 2,000 points and Nifty climbed more than 600 points, thanks to cheaper oil, improved global vibes, strong Q1 FY27 earnings, and fresh interest from foreign investors.
Bajaj Finance jumps ₹80,345.97 cr
Bajaj Finance led the pack with an impressive ₹80,345.97 crore jump after reporting a solid profit boost. Shares shot up over 8%.
Bharti Airtel also added nearly ₹45,000 crore to its value. TCS and Reliance Industries saw big gains too.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever was the only major player to lose ground this week, dropping about ₹10,326 crore in value.