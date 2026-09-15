Indian markets: Sensex down 778 points, Nifty slips 280 points
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough Tuesday, 15 September: Sensex dropped 778 points (1.04%) to 74,003.82, and Nifty slid 280 points (1.19%) to 23,118.60.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks weren't spared, both falling over 2%.
Over ₹9T erased, 200-plus hit 52-week-lows
A massive selloff erased over ₹9 trillion from BSE companies' value in just one day, with more than 200 stocks (including big names like Reliance) hitting their 52-week lows.