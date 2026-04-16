Indian markets set to open higher, FIIs add ₹666 cr
Business
Indian stock markets are expected to kick off Thursday on a positive note, riding on strong global cues.
A rebound in US and Asian stocks, easing geopolitical worries, and optimism around company earnings have lifted the mood.
Foreign investors are back to buying too, adding ₹666 crore last session.
Nifty 100-point gap-up, crude-geopolitics concern
Nifty looks set to open about 100 points higher after Gift Nifty signaled a 100-point gap-up for Nifty.
Still, experts like Ponmudi R (Enrich Money) remind us that markets react quickly to global news, so steady crude prices and calm geopolitics matter for lasting gains.