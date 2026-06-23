Indian markets slump as Nifty down 300-plus Sensex down 500-plus

SK Hynix slowdown hits global markets

Global tech stocks were also in freefall, especially after South Korea's KOSPI lost 10% on news that SK Hynix is slowing the expansion of its latest chip.

This sent ripples through US markets too, with Nasdaq futures down close to 800 points and S&P 500 futures dropping by 100 points.

On top of that, volatility from NSE's weekly options expiration pushed Nifty close to its crucial support level of 23,800.