Next Article
Indian markets start Thursday in the red as Nifty slips below 26,120
Business
Indian stock markets opened a bit lower today, with Nifty50 dipping to 26,119.40 and Sensex also down slightly.
Analysts think things might stay pretty steady for now, since traders are locking in profits and individual stocks are moving based on fresh quarterly updates.
Global vibes: Mixed signals and steady bonds
Around the world, market moods were all over the place—US financial stocks dragged the S&P 500 down, but tech giants like NVIDIA and Alphabet kept the Nasdaq afloat thanks to AI buzz.
Asian markets lost ground for a second straight day.
Back home, foreign investors sold off ₹1,528 crore in shares while domestic institutions picked up ₹2,889 crore.
Meanwhile, bond markets stayed calm after mixed economic data from the United States.