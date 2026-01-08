Indian markets start Thursday in the red as Nifty slips below 26,120

Global vibes: Mixed signals and steady bonds

Around the world, market moods were all over the place—US financial stocks dragged the S&P 500 down, but tech giants like NVIDIA and Alphabet kept the Nasdaq afloat thanks to AI buzz.

Asian markets lost ground for a second straight day.

Back home, foreign investors sold off ₹1,528 crore in shares while domestic institutions picked up ₹2,889 crore.

Meanwhile, bond markets stayed calm after mixed economic data from the United States.