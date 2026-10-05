Indian markets to open higher Monday as GIFT Nifty jumps
Business
Indian stock markets are set for a positive opening this Monday, with the GIFT Nifty jumping nearly 200 points above the previous Nifty 50 close.
This boost comes as Asian markets rise and softer-than-expected US employment data eases concerns around further tightening by the US Federal Reserve at its October meeting.
Investors cautious ahead of RBI decision
Despite the good start, investors are still cautious.
High US Treasury yields, foreign investors pulling out money, and global tensions, especially elevated oil prices amid renewed West Asia tensions, are keeping everyone on edge.
All eyes are now on the RBI's upcoming policy decision on October 7, which could shape what happens next for inflation and interest rates.