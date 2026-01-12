Next Article
Indian markets to open higher; Nifty futures up 180 points
Business
Indian stock markets are kicking off the week on a positive note, with Nifty Futures up by 180 points this Monday.
The upbeat mood is mostly thanks to strong global cues, and all eyes are on big Q3 results dropping today from TCS and HCLTech—two companies everyone's watching.
What's driving the optimism?
Analysts expect earnings to bounce back this quarter, breaking a six-quarter consolidation.
Emkay Global predicts company revenues will grow over 10% year-on-year, boosted by festive shopping and recent GST cuts.
Profit growth looks healthy too, but nearly half of tracked companies might still see only modest gains.
Meanwhile, the Nifty index dipped 2.5% earlier this month as investors wait for clarity on an India-US trade deal.