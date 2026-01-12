Indian markets to open higher; Nifty futures up 180 points

What's driving the optimism?

Analysts expect earnings to bounce back this quarter, breaking a six-quarter consolidation.

Emkay Global predicts company revenues will grow over 10% year-on-year, boosted by festive shopping and recent GST cuts.

Profit growth looks healthy too, but nearly half of tracked companies might still see only modest gains.

Meanwhile, the Nifty index dipped 2.5% earlier this month as investors wait for clarity on an India-US trade deal.