Gold, silver prices hit all-time highs as global tensions rise

Gold has soared about 65% in the past year—the biggest jump since 1979. In India, prices could reach ₹1.41 lakh per 10gm this week, which means jewelry and investment costs are going up. More people are also moving money into gold and silver ETFs to hedge against uncertainty.

What's pushing prices up?

It's mostly about nerves: geopolitical flare-ups and an upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariff policy have everyone on edge about trade rules.

Mixed signals from the US economy and expectations of a softer stance from the Federal Reserve are adding fuel to the safe-haven rush—even a strong dollar hasn't slowed things down much.