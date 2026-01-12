Reliance hits pause on battery cell plans after tech deal falls through
Reliance Industries has put its big battery cell manufacturing plans on hold after talks with a Chinese supplier broke down due to China's export restrictions.
The company was aiming to start making lithium iron phosphate cells in 2026 as part of a $10 billion investment announced in 2021 for four gigafactories as part of the clean energy transition, but without proven Chinese tech, the risks and costs just didn't add up.
What's next for Reliance?
After an internal review, Reliance found that alternatives from Japan, Europe, and South Korea weren't cost-effective at scale.
So now, they're shifting gears—focusing on building battery storage containers and assembling packs for their renewable projects instead.
Why does this matter?
China's tech controls are making it tough for India to localize battery production—a key step toward hitting its 2070 net-zero goal.
This also explains why other big players like Adani and JSW are sticking with storage systems over full-on cell manufacturing.
For anyone following clean energy or tech policy in India, it's a reminder that access to technology is shaping the future of energy here.