Reliance hits pause on battery cell plans after tech deal falls through

After an internal review, Reliance found that alternatives from Japan, Europe, and South Korea weren't cost-effective at scale. So now, they're shifting gears—focusing on building battery storage containers and assembling packs for their renewable projects instead.

Why does this matter?

China's tech controls are making it tough for India to localize battery production—a key step toward hitting its 2070 net-zero goal.

This also explains why other big players like Adani and JSW are sticking with storage systems over full-on cell manufacturing.

For anyone following clean energy or tech policy in India, it's a reminder that access to technology is shaping the future of energy here.