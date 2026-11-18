Sectors like finance, metals, and auto parts are in the spotlight since they're expected to hold steady with strong local demand.

But October's consumer price index (CPI) just crossed the Reserve Bank of India's 6% comfort zone for the first time this year, so investors are watching closely.

This could mean stricter policies ahead, especially for industries sensitive to interest rates.

Meanwhile, Sensex companies' total market value stayed solid at ₹5,10,56,422 crore on Tuesday, hinting that some calm remains despite all the noise.