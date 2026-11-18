Indian markets to open lower after Wall Street AI selloff
Indian stock markets are set for a lower start this Wednesday, thanks to global worries sparked by Wall Street's AI selloff.
Even so, foreign investors kept buying on Tuesday, which offered a bit of stability amid the turbulence.
Indian CPI tops 6%, sectors steady
Sectors like finance, metals, and auto parts are in the spotlight since they're expected to hold steady with strong local demand.
But October's consumer price index (CPI) just crossed the Reserve Bank of India's 6% comfort zone for the first time this year, so investors are watching closely.
This could mean stricter policies ahead, especially for industries sensitive to interest rates.
Meanwhile, Sensex companies' total market value stayed solid at ₹5,10,56,422 crore on Tuesday, hinting that some calm remains despite all the noise.