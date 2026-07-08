Indian markets to open lower over Strait of Hormuz tensions

Traders watch Nifty 24,000 to 24,500

Despite the selling pressure, market volatility (India VIX) actually dipped a bit, hinting that panic isn't setting in just yet.

Traders are watching support levels at 24,000 to 24,400 and resistance at 24,500: If Nifty breaks above that, we could see fresh buying.

All eyes are also on foreign investor flows and big earnings like TCS's results coming up on July 9.

Plus, regional markets like Japan and South Korea are feeling the heat too, so it's a good idea to keep tabs on global news right now.