Indian markets to open quietly amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
Business
Indian stock markets are set for a quiet or slightly negative start this Monday, with the Gift Nifty just below last session's close.
Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions near the Strait of Hormuz are making investors cautious, adding to the uncertainty in global markets.
High oil prices pressure Indian economy
High crude oil prices, WTI at $82 to $83 a barrel and Brent at $88 to $89 a barrel, are putting pressure on India's economy, affecting everything from inflation to the rupee.
Investors are also waiting for clues from the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy minutes after its unusual split vote on interest rates.
Even with all this, India's latest earnings season wrapped up on a positive note, giving some hope amid the mixed signals.