Indian markets to open quietly amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

High crude oil prices, WTI at $82 to $83 a barrel and Brent at $88 to $89 a barrel, are putting pressure on India's economy, affecting everything from inflation to the rupee.

Investors are also waiting for clues from the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy minutes after its unusual split vote on interest rates.

Even with all this, India's latest earnings season wrapped up on a positive note, giving some hope amid the mixed signals.