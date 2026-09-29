Indian markets tumble as Nifty drops 6% in September
September was tough for the stock market, with the Nifty index dropping 6%, its worst September series in 25 years.
The Sensex slid by 300 points, and even midcap and small-cap stocks couldn't escape the slump.
Most sectors took a hit, especially auto, real estate, and PSU banks, while only pharma managed to hold steady.
The rupee also struggled, slipping to a two-month low against the dollar.
Small-cap and midcap winning streak ends
Even in a rough month, some Nifty 50 stocks managed to shine: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel were rare bright spots.
On the flip side, Titan Company, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Life Insurance saw some of the biggest losses.
Plus, after five months of gains for small-cap and midcap indices, their winning streak finally ended this September.