Indian markets tumble as Nifty drops 6% in September

September was tough for the stock market, with the Nifty index dropping 6%, its worst September series in 25 years.

The Sensex slid by 300 points, and even midcap and small-cap stocks couldn't escape the slump.

Most sectors took a hit, especially auto, real estate, and PSU banks, while only pharma managed to hold steady.

The rupee also struggled, slipping to a two-month low against the dollar.