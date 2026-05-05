Indian markets wipe out election gains, Sensex down 748 points

Brent $115, rupee weakness hurts markets

Brent crude oil prices jumped to $115 per barrel this week due to tensions in the Middle East, making things pricier for companies back home.

At the same time, the rupee dropped to a record low of 95 to the US dollar, so imports got more expensive and foreign investors saw smaller returns.

Analysts say it's really these global factors (higher oil costs and geopolitical worries) that are putting extra pressure on India's markets right now.